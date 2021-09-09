Sep 09, 2021 / 10:15PM GMT

Robert Kraft - SNN Network - Moderator



This is Robert Kraft and I'm your host on SNN Network and joining me right now is Jorge Ramiro. He is the CEO of Reyna Silver. It's publicly-traded company. I got two symbols for you: RSLV on the TSX Venture and RSNVF on the OTCQX.



You can actually see Jorge do an investor presentation at the upcoming Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek, a hybrid event this year happening September 8 through the 11. With that Jorge, thank you so much for joining me again. How are you doing?



Jorge Ramiro - Reyna Silver Corp - CEO



I am doing very well, Robert. Thank you and thank you for giving me the chance to talk about Reyna Silver.



Robert Kraft - SNN Network - Moderator



Absolutely. Well, look, we did an interview last year where it was the first time that we had a chat. We published that interview on August, I believe August 19, 2020. So we'd love to get an update. What are some of the highlights from the company in the last 12 months?



Jorge Ramiro -