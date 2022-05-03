May 03, 2022 / NTS GMT

Jorge Ramiro Monroy - Reyna Silver Corp. - CEO



Thank you to everybody who is bright and early this morning, and I understand some people also listening on the broadcast. So very nice to be in touch with you all.



Reyna Silver is the company that I started in 2018. And at the time, I was looking for a way to invest in the silver space. And one of the things that we noticed was, if you remember 2018, silver prices were very low, not too much interest in the market for the commodity. And I, myself and my business partners, we thought, this is the perfect moment to get involved in the space.



So we reached out to several people, primarily in Canada, and one of the people I had an opportunity to meet a few years earlier was Peter Megaw. And Peter is the co-founder of MAG Silver. And for those of you who are familiar with him, you might know that he is one of the most successful silver exploration geologists over the last 20 years. MAG Silver, of course, a company that went from a market cap of $10 million in 2003 to now, been in production and a $2 billion market cap company.



So I went to