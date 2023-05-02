Q4 2022 Robex Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

On behalf of our team, we want to thank everyone for joining us today for the fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results of Robex Resources Inc., trading on the TSXV under the ticker symbol RBX. Presenting today is AurÃ©lien Bonnevoit, CEO, as well as Alain William, CFO.



Alain William - Robex Resources Inc. - CFO



Good day, everybody. So I'm Alain William. I'm the CFO of Robex.



Before we start, I will touch on our recent management reshuffle, which is part of the transition that was initiated by Georges Cohen, and that has seen Benjamin Cohen becoming President and AurÃ©lien becoming the CEO. And that was effective in April 11. AurÃ©lien has delivered outstanding achievement as Head of Corporate Development and IR, and we are delighted to have him to lead the transformation of the