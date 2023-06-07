Q1 2023 Robex Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 07, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Alain William - Robex Resources Inc. - CFO



Good day, everybody, and thanks for tuning in. I'm Alain William. I'm the CFO of Robex, and together with our CEO, AurÃ©lien Bonneviot, we will take you through Robex's story and give you an update on our Q1 2023 results and also discuss the progress we are making at Kiniero in Guinea.



Robex is a USD200 million market cap company. It is