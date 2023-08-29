Aug 29, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Noella Alexander-Young - Renmark Financial Communications - Virtual Event Moderator
Hello and good morning, everyone. Bonjour (spoken in French). Welcome to today's presentation. My name is Noella Alexander-Young, virtual event moderator here at Renmark Financial Communications.
On behalf of our team, we want to thank everyone for joining us today for Robex Resources Inc., second-quarter 2023 results. Robex is trading on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol, RBX. Presenting today is Alain William, Chief Financial Officer.
With that being said, I will now hand the floor over to Alain.
Alain William - Robex Resources Inc. - CFO
Yes. Good morning, everybody, and thanks for taking your time to tune in. I'm Alain William. I'm the CFO of Robex, and I will take you through the updates of the company.
So Robex is listed on the TSXV and has some operations in Mali that have been producing since 2017. And we have a production at Nampala that is close to 50,000 ounces per year at an all-in sustaining cash cost
Q2 2023 Robex Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 29, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...