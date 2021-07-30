Jul 30, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Peter Brooks-Johnson - Rightmove plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. I'm joined by Alison Dolan, our CFO; and Miles Shipside, our housing market expert. I hope you've had a chance to see the presentation. I thought maybe to start us off, I'd take a couple of minutes to give you a quick summary of all those words and pictures.



I guess one can't start without saying that COVID has obviously upended the lives of everybody and it's had tragic impact on many people. And this time a year ago, we were in the middle of the unknown. And I know one of the key questions a number of you have asked me over the subsequent months is, how well Rightmove has emerged from the lockdowns? So rather than compare against June 2020, which I think might be a little flattering to us, I'll focus my comparisons against June 2019 to give you a better sense.



And from a Rightmove's perspective, I think we've emerged stronger. And as hopefully, as some form of normality returns, you can see that the network effects at the heart of our business are stronger than ever with record