Feb 25, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation (Pre-recorded)

Feb 25, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Alison Dolan

Rightmove plc - CFO & Director

* Peter Brooks-Johnson

Rightmove plc - CEO & Executive Director



Peter Brooks-Johnson - Rightmove plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Rightmove's Results for 2021. My name is Peter Brooks-Johnson and I'm joined by Alison Dolan, our CFO. I'm going to talk through the highlights of the year. Alison is going to go through some more detailed financials, and then I'm going to spend some time giving you a little more color on the housing market and our strategic developments.



2021 was Rightmove's 21st birthday and much has changed in the property market in the last 21 years. One thing which hasn't changed is our constant innovation. In the last 5 years, we've invested over GBP 35 million in innovation, which, amongst other things, has increased the amount of time