Feb 25, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Peter Brooks-Johnson - Rightmove plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Nadia. Good morning, everyone. I'm joined by Alison Dolan, our CFO. Hopefully, you've had a chance to see the presentation, which we posted this morning. I thought before we -- to kick off, I will take a couple of minutes just to give you a quick summary of all those words. I think it's 40 minutes long, so I'll try and do justice in 3 minutes.



Firstly, the network effects for the half of our business are really stronger than ever. We've had record traffic and leads in 2021. Traffic was up 15% on the already record number of 2020, and leads were up over 27%. In terms of customer numbers, I think we saw a continuation of the trend from H1 with the estate agent numbers building back and New Homes developments continuing to sell out due to the imbalance in supply and demand. I think our performance in 2021 really underlines the strength of the business model, both in weaker and stronger property markets.



So our ARPA growth of GBP 101 compared to that in 2019 really shows that we can build back