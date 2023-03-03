Mar 03, 2023 / 07:05AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Alison Dolan
Rightmove plc - CFO & Director
* Peter Brooks-Johnson
Rightmove plc - CEO & Executive Director
Peter Brooks-Johnson - Rightmove plc - CEO & Executive Director
Hello, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Rightmove's results for 2022. My name is Peter Brooks-Johnson, and I'm joined by Alison Dolan, our CFO. I'm going to talk through the highlights of the year. Alison is going to go through the more detailed financials, and then I'm going to spend some time giving you a little more color on the housing market and our strategic developments.
In 2022, we saw 3 distinct housing markets. We began the year with a continuation of the frenetic post-COVID activity of the supply-constrained market. By the start of the second quarter, we began to ease towards a more normal market. The interest rate shock of the fourth quarter rapidly knocked that
