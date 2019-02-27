Full Year 2018 Rio Tinto PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

John Smelt -



Okay, welcome to our results presentation. (inaudible). If you could turn your phones down so that we can't hear them, that would be great. And just in terms of safety, we don't expect -- there are no practice alarms this morning. It's a voice-activated alarm. It will tell you what -- any issues that there are. The nearest fire exit is back through the door you've just come, which takes you out on the London Wall and the muster point is to the left of the Throgmorton Avenue, but obviously, we will be here if anything does happen.



With that, I will hand over to J-S.



Jean-SÃ©bastien Jacques - Rio Tinto plc - CEO & Director



Thank you, John. Good morning all. I am absolutely delighted to share our 2018 results with you today. And a special welcome to you, Jakob, on your first Rio Tinto results day. It's absolutely great to have you as part of Rio Tinto. You made the right choice, I can tell you.



2018 was another very successful year for Rio Tinto and for our shareholders. A year we significantly moved our