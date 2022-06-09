Jun 09, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT
Presentation
Jun 09, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Dan Blondal
Nano One Materials Corp. - Founder, CEO & Non Independent Director
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative -
[Interpreted] I would like to start by mentioning that we are on the land of the National (inaudible) , known as the gathering place for the many first nations. I am Carol Cilliers, Councilor for External Communications for Rio Tinto, and I will be the host for this afternoon. It's in two places. One, we'll do an announcement for today with our guest of honors, and then there will be a question period that my -- hosted by Simone (inaudible), Director of Media Communication. At the close, there will be a photo session. The press conference will take place in both official languages.
Event which will take place in 2 stages. First, we will hear from our guest of honor. Second, my colleague, Simon (inaudible), will facilitate a media Q&A. The press conference will be held in both official languages.
Rio Tinto Ltd to Discuss the Strategic Partnership with Nano One Materials Corp Presentation Transcript
Jun 09, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...