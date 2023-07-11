Rio Tinto PLC Mongolia Investor Day Transcript

Jul 11, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Menno Gerard Cornelis Sanderse - Rio Tinto Group - Head of IR



Good morning, everybody. I hope everybody had a good night sleep. I appreciate that not always easy that second time you're in a different time zone. So today is really the business end of the visit. We have a very exciting, I think, presentation -- set of presentations lined up for you today. We are going to do this in 2 parts. So in the morning, you'll hear from Bold about Copper and Copper Product Group. You hear from Deirdre, our CEO of OT and you'll hear from Amra, the Rio Tinto Country Manager, and so the top-down views of the business. Then there's a Q&A session and then we leave here at about 10:20. So we would look to finish at 10, maybe a bit earlier, then leave here at 10:20 to go to Naadam festival.



Then we will be back here at about 01:30 and I'll kick off with the second session at 02:00. And in that second session, you'll hear from quite a few speakers: Andrew; Oggy; Damian; Steffan; Sukhi; Duka; and Phil.



So we'll talk about rocks, dollars and our footprint. So rocks, dollars and our footprint. And I think,