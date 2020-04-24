Rotork PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 24, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Martin James Lamb - Rotork plc - Chairman



Good afternoon, everybody. I hope you can hear me. My name is Martin Lamb, Chairman of Rotork. I confirm that the dial-in facility is now open. And therefore, shareholders dialing in should be able to listen to today's proceedings. It is now 12:00 p.m., and I would like to thank you for participating in the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Rotork Plc. In what I think we would agree are extraordinary times requiring exceptional measures. As such, and before we begin, I wanted to provide some background as to the unusual arrangements we have put in place for today's meeting.



You will all be aware, as referenced and set out in the notice of meeting, the U.K. government issued compulsory measures, restricting social gatherings in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, so-called stay-at-home measures. Prohibiting, among other things, public gatherings of more than 2 people. Accordingly, attendance at the Annual General Meeting by a shareholder of the company, other than one specifically required to form the quorum for that meeting is, therefore, prohibited under