Half Year 2020 Rotork PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Rotork 2020 Half Year Results Call. My name is Adam, and I'll be the operator for the call today. (Operator Instructions) I now have the pleasure of handing over to the host of today's call, Kevin Hostetler. Kevin, if you would like to go ahead, please.
Kevin G. Hostetler - Rotork plc - CEO, Member of Management Board & Director
Good morning, everyone. I'm Kevin Hostetler, the group Chief Executive of Rotork. And I'm joined here today by Jonathan Davis, our Group Finance Director; as well as Andrew Carter, our Investor Relations Director. We're pleased to have the opportunity to present to you Rotork's 2020 interim results and are sorry that it cannot be face-to-face.
We hope that you, your family, friends and colleagues are well and stay that way. We'll follow our usual format today. I'll begin with a few highlights from the first half, then Jonathan will take us through our financials in a bit more detail. I'll then return and discuss the market environment and the continued progress we're making on our Growth
Aug 04, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
