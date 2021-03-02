Mar 02, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Kevin G. Hostetler - Rotork plc - CEO, Member of Management Board & Director
Good morning, everyone. I appreciate you joining us virtually as we discuss our 2020 full year operating results. With me today are Jonathan Davis, our Group Finance Director; and Andrew Carter, our Investor Relations Director.
We'll follow our usual format today. I'll begin with a few highlights from our 2020, including a brief 3-year review of our growth acceleration program. Then Jonathan will take us through our financials in a bit more detail. I'll then return and discuss our market outlook and the factors which will drive our growth. I'll then spend a few minutes describing the exciting acceleration of our ESG agenda, and we'll finish with a few words regarding our outlook for 2021.
This year has simply been like no other. The COVID-19 pandemic has turned the world on its head and challenged resilience everywhere, whether it be families, businesses, communities or governments. I would like to express our deepest sympathy to anyone who has been personally impacted by the crisis and the family, friends
Full Year 2020 Rotork PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 02, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...