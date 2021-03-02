Full Year 2020 Rotork PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Kevin G. Hostetler - Rotork plc - CEO, Member of Management Board & Director



Good morning, everyone. I appreciate you joining us virtually as we discuss our 2020 full year operating results. With me today are Jonathan Davis, our Group Finance Director; and Andrew Carter, our Investor Relations Director.



We'll follow our usual format today. I'll begin with a few highlights from our 2020, including a brief 3-year review of our growth acceleration program. Then Jonathan will take us through our financials in a bit more detail. I'll then return and discuss our market outlook and the factors which will drive our growth. I'll then spend a few minutes describing the exciting acceleration of our ESG agenda, and we'll finish with a few words regarding our outlook for 2021.



This year has simply been like no other. The COVID-19 pandemic has turned the world on its head and challenged resilience everywhere, whether it be families, businesses, communities or governments. I would like to express our deepest sympathy to anyone who has been personally impacted by the crisis and the family, friends