Half Year 2021 Rotork PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 03, 2021

Aug 03, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT



* Andrew Carter

Rotork plc - IR Director

* Jonathan M. Davis

Rotork plc - Finance Director, Member of Management Board & Director

* Kevin G. Hostetler

Rotork plc - CEO, Member of Management Board & Director



* Andrew J. Wilson

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst

* Mark Davies Jones

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - Associate



Kevin G. Hostetler - Rotork plc - CEO, Member of Management Board & Director



Good morning, everyone. I appreciate you joining us today as we discuss our 2021 half year results. It is great to be able to discuss these in person. With me today are Jonathan Davis, our Group Finance Director; and Andrew Carter, our Investor Relations Director. Also joining us today are Martin Lamb, our Chairman