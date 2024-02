Full Year 2021 Rotork PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 01, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 01, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Jonathan M. Davis

Rotork plc - Finance Director, Member of Management Board & Director

* Kiet Huynh

Rotork plc - CEO, Member of Management Board & Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Andrew J. Wilson

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst

* Dominic Convey

Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Jonathan Hurn

Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Mark Davies Jones

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - Associate

* Robert John Davies

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



=====================

Kiet Huynh - Rotork plc - CEO, Member of Management Board & Director



Okay. So good morning, everyone. My name is Kiet Huynh. And just to confirm, my name is pronounced differently to