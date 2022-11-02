Rotork PLC Capital Markets Event Transcript

Nov 02, 2022 / NTS GMT

Kiet Huynh - Rotork plc - CEO, Member of Management Board & Director



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Kiet Huynh, CEO of Rotork, and welcome to our Capital Markets event. It's great to see so many of you here today. So thank you for taking the time to join us this afternoon. So before I present today's agenda, I just wanted to remind you of our important disclosure, which I'll leave for you to read a little later on.



So moving on to the agenda. Myself and my team will give you an overview of Rotork, introduce to you our Growth+ program, our strategy to deliver on our financial ambitions as well as then diving deeper into our end market divisions and site services. We'll then have a short break before going into our breakout sessions downstairs where we've picked some exciting markets to take you through in a lot more detail. We'll then return back up here where Jonathan will take us through our investment proposal before ending on Q&A. Also, I hope you have some time at the end of the day to join us for some refreshments, which will be served downstairs at the end of the session.



