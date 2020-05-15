Rupert Resources overview and Q&A Transcript

May 15, 2020 / NTS GMT

Thomas Credland - Rupert Resources Ltd. - Head, Corporate Development



Welcome to have a recap and a Q&A on our latest exploration results that we reported on Tuesday. James and I have been speaking to people all week. But we wanted to come back and address some of the questions that we've received, and also just talk you through the results a bit in a bit more detail. So with that over to you, James.



James Withall - Rupert Resources Ltd. - CEO



Hi, everyone, and thanks, Tom, for the intro. So it's been a great week for the company. And I guess in terms of this result, the title says it all here from. So [we're] at 137 meters at 1.8 grams from surface in a brand-new discovery, our Area 1, focus area on the parts of our project.



Before I go into the presentation, I just wanted to actually show you some of the people behind this. So our geology and geotech team is in front of you. Our geology team on the left, led by Charlotte Seabrook on the left hand side of the image. And then also our geotech crew, all that -- working away in Finland.



So we