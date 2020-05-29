Rupert Resources on a Roll at Ikkari Transcript

May 29, 2020 / NTS GMT

Hello, and welcome to this interview with James Withall, the CEO of Rupert Resources. I'm Tom Hoskyns, Editor of Mining Journal.



James, the last time you spoke to Mining Journal was late last year, I believe, before the Agnico investment, and you just started making some discoveries. And clearly the world is a pretty different place now, but you've been making great progress on the exploration front. And your latest target, Ikkari has caused quite a stir in the market. Perhaps you'd like to tell us why there's been so much interest in this target.



Well, hi, Tom. Thanks very much, Mining Journal, for hosting this. Yeah, I guess we did an interview back in December last year. A few of you might have watched. And since then, we've been pushing on with the exploration in our latest discovery, so to speak, is Ikkari. I guess it really was a standout how we already have two holes into this new target, but I guess it was the sheer length of this continuous mineralization, 137