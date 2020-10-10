Rupert Resources Ltd Hoisting the Golden Main Sail Transcript

Oct 10, 2020 / NTS GMT

Matthew Gordon - Crux Investor - Analyst



Hello, welcome to Crux Investor. We spoke earlier today to James Withall, CEO of Rupert Resources. They have been quite the story of the last three or four months in the marketplace, having gone up five times. They are now an CAD800 million market cap company. We talked to them today about what the future holds and if there's money to be made for new investors. And if you want our view and opinions on the conversation, the company itself, you can get that at cruxinvestor.com/club.



You can also find company reports on there, market commentary from experts from all around the world. There's training, videos, and there's summaries of other entities that we have done, and of course, there's a thriving community of investors on there, showing their thoughts and ideas with each other. If you go there now, there's a seven-day free trial. And of course, we'd love your thoughts and input too. So, do leave your comments below. Give us the like. If you want to see what we talked about, take a look at the description below.



James, how are you doing, sir?



