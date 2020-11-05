



Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



RUP.TO - Rupert Resources Ltd

Rupert Resources: Advanced stage gold development in Lapland

Nov 05, 2020 / NTS GMT



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* James Withall

Rupert Resources Limited - CEO

* Thomas Credland

Rupert Resources Ltd - Head of corporate development

* Dr. Charlotte Seabrook

Rupert Resources Ltd - Group Exploration Manager

* Otso Makimattila

Rupert Resources Ltd - Project Geologist

* Jukka Nieminen

Rupert Resources Ltd - Managing Director of Rupert Finland



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James Withall, Rupert Resources Limited - CEO [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hi, my name is James Withall .And I'm the CEO of Rupert Resources Limited for Canadian company. But we're focused on exploring an area in Northern Finland, central Natcan Greenstone Belt,

