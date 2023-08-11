Q2 2023 Russel Metals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Martin Leb Juravsky - Russel Metals Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Secretary



Great. Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I plan on providing an overview of the Q2 2023 results. And if you want to follow along, I'll be using the PowerPoint slides that are on our website, just go into the Investor Relations section. If you go to Page 3, you can read our cautionary statement on forward-looking information.



Let me start with a little perspective on the quarter. In Q2, we are pleased with the financial results, not just on an absolute basis, but also on a relative basis against our publicly traded peers. As you know, we're always trying to achieve first decile