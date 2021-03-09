Mar 09, 2021 / 02:45PM GMT

Balaji V. Prasad - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director



Good morning, everyone. My name is Balaji Prasad, and I lead the specialty pharma coverage for Barclays. Thank you for dialing into the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, still in a virtual format.



We have with us today the management team from Osmotica, Brian Markison and Andy Einhorn. So I -- the format will be a presentation from the team.



And Brian and Andy, I'll let you guys take over. Thank you.



Brian and Andy, I think you're on mute.



Brian A. Markison - Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc - Chairman, President & CEO



Here we go. All right. How are you? Good?



Balaji V. Prasad - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director



I'm good. Yes.



Brian A. Markison - Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc - Chairman, President & CEO



Very good. All right. Good morning, and good afternoon, everybody. This is Brian Markison. And with me today is Andrew Einhorn, our CFO; and JD Schaub, Chief