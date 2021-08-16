Q2 2021 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Second Quarter 2021 Business Update. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference to your host, Ms. Lisa Wilson of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Lisa Wilson -



Thank you, operator. Welcome to Osmotica Pharmaceuticals' Second Quarter 2021 Business Update Call. This is Lisa Wilson, Investor Relations for Osmotica. With me on today's call are Osmotica's Chief Executive Officer, Brian Markison; Chief Operating Officer, JD Schaub; and Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Einhorn. This afternoon, the company issued a press release detailing financial results for the 3 months ended June 30, 2021. This press release and a webcast of this call can be accessed through the Investors section of the Osmotica website at osmotica.com.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that any statements made on today's conference call that express a belief, expectation, projection, forecast, anticipation or intent regarding