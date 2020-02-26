Full Year 2019 Saipem SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Stefano Cao - Saipem SpA - Former CEO & Director



Good morning. And welcome to our full year 2019 results presentation. I'm joined today by Stefano Cavacini, our CFO; and our heads of division, Francesco Racheli for Offshore E&C; Maurizio Coratella for Onshore E&C; Marco Toninelli for Drilling Offshore; Stefano Porcari for Onshore Drilling, Mauro Piasere for XSIGHT; together with our General Accountant, Mario Colombo; and our Head of Investor Relations, Max Cominelli, in simple terms, the core team of the company.



2019 was indeed a very good year with Saipem meeting its financial and operational targets. We closed the year with revenues of EUR 9.1 billion, up over 6% year-on-year. Adjusted