Q1 2020 Saipem SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, and welcome to the first quarter results presentation. I'm joined on the line today by Stefano Cavacini, our CFO; and Max Cominelli, our Head of Investor Relations.



As you know, today, we are all connecting from different locations for the first time. We are doing our best to ensure the technology works, but we are relying on mobile network connection. So please be patient if any issue arises during the Q&A session.



We will make sure that Max, our Head of IR and his team follow-up promptly after the call. I thank you in advance for your understanding. It's been almost 2 months since we last met to