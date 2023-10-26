Q3 2023 Saipem SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Alessandro Puliti - Saipem SpA - CEO, GM, COO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to Saipem Nine Months 2023 Results Presentation. I'm here with our CFO, Paolo Calcagnini, and with the rest of Saipem's top management team.



Starting with the highlights of the third quarter 2023. I'm pleased to report that the third quarter of 2023 was another quarter of strong execution and delivery. We generated a robust revenue growth of 6% year-on-year and 9% quarter-on-quarter, driven by both our offshore and onshore engineering and construction businesses.



EBITDA growth was also strong at 26% year-on-year and 5% quarter-on-quarter, driven by all our businesses. In particular, in the third quarter of 2023, we posted the highest EBITDA since Q4 2019, and we have