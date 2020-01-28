Preliminary Q4 2019 Sartorius AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Sartorius and Sartorius Stedim Biotech Conference Call on the Preliminary Full Year 2019 Results. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Joachim Kreuzburg - Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome, everybody, to our -- today's call on the financial results for 2019, the preliminary results, I should say, and also the guidance for the year 2020 for both the Sartorius Group as well as for Sartorius Stedim Biotech.



I would like to kick off today's call by talking a little bit about the main highlights of financial 2019, and then I will hand over to Rainer Lehmann, our CFO.



So the highlights last year clearly have been, first of all, that growth on all levels, sales revenues, order intake as well as profit has been in the double-digit area, particularly our Bioprocess Solutions, again, has grown very nicely with a very strong momentum throughout the