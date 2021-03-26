Sartorius AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 26, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Lothar Kappich - Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of Supervisory Board



Hello, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Lothar Kappich, and as the Chair of the Executive Board of Sartorius AG, I hereby declare this meeting open. I all welcome you here in the name of the Supervisory and Executive Board. Even if I cannot welcome you in person today, I am glad you made it here and follow this meeting online.



You can follow it in English and in German, since Sartorius first permits a transmission of this meeting in English. I also warmly welcome you, the shareholders and ladies and gentlemen of the press. Your reporting about our society helped us to keep our shareholders informed over the last year. So thank you very much for your work.



Ladies and gentlemen, as you have found out yourself, this is a, just like last year, a general meeting under difficult circumstances. The Supervisory and Executive Board decided to hold this meeting in a virtual way without the representatives and shareholders themselves. We used the chance given to us by German law, for example the law on associations,