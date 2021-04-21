Apr 21, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Joachim Kreuzburg - Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you very much. Welcome, everybody, and good day. I welcome you to our today's conference call on our Q1 results for Sartorius and Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group as well. As always, I'm running this call together with our CFO, Rainer Lehmann, who will present on all the details of the numbers for Sartorius. I will just kick it off by commenting the most important highlights for Q1 of this year.



First of all, both divisions have achieved a 60-plus percent top line growth. And at the same time, a very substantial margin expansion. We will comment on that in much more detail in a minute. We have achieved strong organic growth. This should not be forgotten in light of the significant impact from our corona-related