Joachim Kreuzburg - Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Thank you very much and good day, everybody, from Sartorius. I'm here together with Rainer Lehmann, our CFO, and we would like to talk about the half year's results of Sartorius and Sartorius Stedim Biotech as just announced.



As always, I would like to kick it off with mentioning a couple of highlights that we see being the most important developments during the first 6 months of this year, then Rainer will talk -- take over and talk about the financial results in more detail and then I will continue with the outlook for the full year and the SSB results.



So we have been achieving 60% top line growth during the first 6 months. Of this, 22 percentage points are corona-related. We will