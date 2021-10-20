Q3 2021 Sartorius AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Sartorius and Sartorius Stedim Biotech Conference Call on the 9 months 2021 results. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg, CEO. Please go ahead.



Joachim Kreuzburg - Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Thank you very much, and good day, everybody. Welcome to our conference call on our 9 months results for 2021 for both the Sartorius Group as well as for the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group. We would like to kick it off by taking you though the Sartorius AG, Sartorius Group's numbers first and then directly after that through the results for Sartorius Stedim Biotech, and then we open the line for Q&A.



Before I hand over to Rainer, our CFO, I would like to just highlight the most important results of the first 9 months in 2021. Both divisions continue to have very -- to show a very dynamic double-digit growth in both order intake as well sales revenue, pretty much as expected, I would say, in Q3 then in