Q2 2022 Sartorius AG Earnings Call Transcript

Joachim Kreuzburg - Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Thank you very much and also good afternoon and good morning from my side, and welcome to our H1 conference call. I would like to start walking you through the highlights of the first half year 2022 of the Sartorius Group and then hand over to Rainer for the details on the Sartorius Group's numbers to take over then commenting on the guidance for the full year and also walking you through the SSB numbers.



So look on the highlights now. We have achieved double-digit growth of sales revenue in both divisions. The same is for the underlying EBITDA, so the profitability margins remain at the same high levels. And that is despite the inflationary trends that we are seeing as well as headwinds from FX, more