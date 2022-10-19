Q3 2022 Sartorius AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Joachim Kreuzburg - Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Thank you very much, and hello and good day also from my side. Together with our CFO, Rainer Lehmann, I will now walk you through the results for the first 9 months of 2022 for both the Sartorius Group and Sartorius Stedim Biotech. As always, I will kick it off by talking a little bit about the highlights of our business development this year so far. Then also briefly, I'll remind everybody about the key features of the acquisition that we have been able to close by end of last month. And then I will hand over to Rainer on the numbers for the Sartorius Group.



So I think, overall, we have seen a good third quarter, pretty much with the same set of numbers as we have seen for the