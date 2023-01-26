Jan 26, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Thank you very much. Happy New Year, everyone, and welcome to our today's conference call on the preliminary results of the year 2022 for both Sartorius AG as well as the Sartorius Stedim Biotech. Thank you for your interest. Together with Rainer, our CFO, I will kick it off. We will first talk about the results of the Sartorius Group and then later on those of Sartorius Stedim Biotech. Let me start with a brief overview on the most important results for 2022. It has been another successful year after 2 years of very dynamic growth. We have been able to grow both divisions double digit. Overall, we met the targets that we tried to achieve, even though the Corona