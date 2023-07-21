Jul 21, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Sartorius and Sartorius Stedim Biotech Conference Call on the Second Quarter 2023 results. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg, CEO of the Sartorius Group. Please go ahead, sir.



Joachim Kreuzburg - Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome from our side here as well. Thank you for attending our conference call on a Friday afternoon or Friday morning for some of you, hopefully. We would like to start by walking you through the results of the Sartorius Group, and then thereafter through the results of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group. We will do this here by myself, Rainer Lehmann, our CFO; and Rene Faber, Head of the Bioprocess Solutions Division as well as CEO of Sartorius Stedim Biotech.



Let me start by walking you briefly through the main highlights of the first half year's results. As expected, also the second quarter was very much influenced by the temporary weak demand by quite