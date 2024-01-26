Jan 26, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Sartorius and Sartorius Stedim Biotech conference call and live webcast on the preliminary full year 2022 results. I'm Sascha, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it is my pleasure to hand over to Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg. Please go ahead.



Joachim Kreuzburg - Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Interim CFO



Thank you very much, and also welcome from our side here and thank you for being available a little bit earlier than usually. So therefore, good day, but also good morning, I guess, to some of you.



So let me start the presentation by walking you through the most important highlights of the year 2023, which really has been a year of transition in a very volatile life science industry where everybody has been impacted by several partially expected, partially unexpected developments.



So first of all, the