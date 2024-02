Q3 2019 SAS AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Rickard Gustafson - SAS AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, and welcome ladies and gentlemen to this interim report for SAS third quarter. Today, we're going to follow the normal procedure which means that I will start providing an overview of the quarter and give you some insights to our business, and I will then be followed our CFO Mr. Torbjørn Wist, who will take you through some further details in our numbers. And then at the end of this session, we will facilitate a Q&A session where you have the opportunity to ask us any of the questions that you may have.



I hope that you also follow us online where you have the presentation, and I will try to prompt you to the page that we are speaking to. So with that, I think we begin to it and I ask you to go to