Q4 2019 SAS AB Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 05, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to SAS Interim Report Q4 2019. Today, I'm pleased to present Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO; and Executive Vice President and CFO, TorbjÃ¸rn Wist. (Operator Instructions) Speakers, please begin.



Rickard Gustafson - SAS AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and a warm welcome to all the ladies and gentlemen on this call and to our interim Q4 report of SAS. As you heard, we will follow the normal procedure, which means that I will start, try and provide an overview of the results and also the full year, and then followed by our CFO, Mr. TorbjÃ¸rn Wist, who will then present the numbers in some more depth, while we then go into the Q&A session.



As always, I hope that you have the presentation available online, and we'll try to guide clearly on the pages as we speak. And with no further ado, I think we'll dig into this, and I ask you to flip to Page #2, the highlights of the quarter. And I must say that in isolation, the quarter in itself, that's actually