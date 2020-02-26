Q1 2020 SAS AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the SAS Interim Report Q1 2020. Today, I am pleased to present Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO; and Executive Vice President, CFO, TorbjÃ¸rn Wist. (Operator Instructions)



Speakers, please begin.



Rickard Gustafson - SAS AB(publ)-President&CEO



Excellent. Thank you very much. And good morning, everyone, and welcome to our interim report for the period November 2019 through January 2020. We will follow the normal protocol, which means that I will start, and then I will hand over to TorbjÃ¸rn Wist, our CFO, to take you through some of the more -- the financials of the quarter. And afterwards, we will ensure to help -- get help to facilitate the Q&A session by the operator.



I hope that you will also have the presentation at hand, and we'll try to guide you towards the pages as we speak. So with no further ado, I think we dig into it, and I'll ask you to go on to Page 2 on the presentation named Highlights for Q1 2020.



As you can see from the