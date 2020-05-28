Q2 2020 SAS AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 28, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Rickard Gustafson - SAS AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much and good morning, everyone, and welcome to this interim presentation. Even though it's a quarter that is not a normal quarter, we will at this call follow our normal procedures, which means that I will start trying to put the quarter in perspective, then will be followed by TorbjÃ¸rn who will go through the financials in more depth, and later on, we then open up for Q&A. And as usual, I hope that you have the presentation at hand, on your screens, and I will try to guide towards the page that we are speaking to.



So with no further do, I think we'll dig into this, and if you may flip to the first page, the highlights for Q2. And as you probably already know and have seen and you can see on