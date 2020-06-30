SAS AB To Discuss The Recapitalization Plan Call Transcript

Jun 30, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Rickard Gustafson - SAS AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and a warm welcome, everyone, to this investor presentation. My name is Rickard Gustafson. I'm the CEO of Scandinavian Airlines. I hope that you have and can follow this presentation online, and we will try to prompt you accordingly to the pages that we're speaking to. And ask you may skip some of the first page then take you through to Page 6, where we have the content or the agenda and to make a few reflections and start from there. The way we have planned this call is that I will do the section 1 and 2 here, i.e., I will do a short introduction to our company and then provide a strategy update of the company and how we see our business going forward, also beyond COVID-19. Then I'm going to hand over to our CFO, Mr. TorbjÃ¸rn Wist, who will take you through