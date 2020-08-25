Q3 2020 SAS AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO; and Executive Vice President and CFO, TorbjÃ¸rn Wist.



Rickard Gustafson - SAS AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you so much, and a warm welcome, everyone, to this interim report presentation -- our third quarter presentation. And we will follow the normal procedures, which means that I will start and try to provide an overview of the quarter and of our strategic direction going forward. Then I will be followed by our CFO, Mr. TorbjÃ¸rn Wist, who will take you through the details in the numbers related to the quarter.



As always, I hope that you can follow this presentation online, and we're going to try to prompt you to the right slides as we walk through this presentation. And with no further ado, I think we dig into this, and I ask you then to go to the first page with the heading highlights Q3 '20.



Well