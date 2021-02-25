Q1 2021 SAS AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Rickard Gustafson - SAS AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us for this interim report for the first quarter of our fiscal year. As you heard, we're going to follow the normal procedures where I will start by providing an overview of the quarter and then will be followed by Magnus, who will take you through the -- some more details related to our numbers. And after that, the operator will help facilitate the Q&A session.



