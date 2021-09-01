Q3 2021 SAS AB Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 01, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Louise Bergstrom - SAS AB(publ)-VP of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to welcome you all to Scandinavian Airlines third quarterly results of 2021, which will be presented by our newly assigned President and CEO, Mr. Anko Van der Werff together with our CFO, Magnus Ornberg.



Before we start, I would like to highlight that the information being given to you in this presentation today is a summary and should not be considered as advice or recommendation to investors or potential investors in relation to purchasing or selling securities.



Forward-looking statements presented to you today by Anko or Magnus do not guarantee future results or developments and the actual outcome could differ materially from the forward-looking statements. I also would like to mention that the results presented today in the interim report are unaudited. For further information, please read our financial and annual report.



With that, I hand over to you, Anko, to start the presentation. The floor is yours.



Anko Van der Werff -