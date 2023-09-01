Q3 2023 SAS AB Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 01, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the SAS Q3 2023 Report Presentation. (Operator Instructions). Now I will hand the conference over to Klaus Landelius at Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Unidentified Company Representative



Good morning. I'm Klaus Landelius, and I'm part of the Investor Relations team here at SAS. Today, I would like to welcome you to Scandinavian Airlines Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Presentation, which will be presented to you by our President and CEO, Mr. Anko Van der Werff, together with our Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Erno Hilden.



Before we start, I would like to highlight that the information being given to you in this presentation today is a summary and should not be considered as advice or recommendations to investors or potential investors in relation to purchasing or selling securities.



Forward-looking statements presented to you today by Anko or Erno do not guarantee future results or developments as the actual outcome could differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For further information, please read our financial and annual