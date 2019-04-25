Full Year 2019 ZOZO Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Now it is time, so we would like to begin the briefing session of ZOZO for the fourth quarter consolidated business results for FY 2018 ending in March 2019.



Please refrain from taking any photographs or video during the announcement, and also please refrain from posting videos and audio