Apr 25, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Apr 25, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Akiko Oishi
ZOZO, Inc. - Director of Human Affairs Division & Director
* Fuminori Hirose
ZOZO, Inc. - General Manager of Business Administration Division
* Koji Yanagisawa
ZOZO, Inc. - CFO, VP & Director
* Kotaro Sawada
ZOZO, Inc. - Director
* Masahiro Ito
ZOZO, Inc. - Director
* Mineki Ohkura
ZOZO, Inc. - Director
* Takanobu Muto
ZOZO, Inc. - Director
* Toshiaki Shimizu
* Yusaku Maezawa
ZOZO, Inc. - CEO, President & Representative Director
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative -
[Interpreted] Now it is time, so we would like to begin the briefing session of ZOZO for the fourth quarter consolidated business results for FY 2018 ending in March 2019.
Please refrain from taking any photographs or video during the announcement, and also please refrain from posting videos and audio
Full Year 2019 ZOZO Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Apr 25, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...