Q1 2020 ZOZO Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 30, 2019

Presentation

Jul 30, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

Koji Yanagisawa

ZOZO, Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Director

Masahiro Ito

ZOZO, Inc. - Director



Operator



It is time. So we would like to begin the briefing for the FY 2019 First Quarter Consolidated Business Results for ZOZO.



Let me introduce the presenters today, Vice President and CFO, Koji Yanagisawa; Director, Masahiro Ito; Executive Officer and General Manager of the Business Administrative Division, Fuminori Hirose.



These three will be the presenters today. This session will finish at 6 p.m. today. And once the briefing is over, at the back end of the room, you will be able to experience the ZOZOMAT. Once you take your measurements, you will be given socks that fit you up perfectly, so please have a go. Now I pass the microphone over to the CFO, Yanagisawa.



Koji Yanagisawa - ZOZO, Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Director