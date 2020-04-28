Full Year 2020 ZOZO Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

* Koji Yanagisawa

ZOZO, Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Director

* Kotaro Sawada

ZOZO, Inc. - President, CEO & Representative Director



Operator



It's time. So we would like to begin ZOZO's FY 2019 Consolidated Business Result Announcement. In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, we changed the way we are organizing this briefing, and we will only be offering our live streaming.



Now if I can introduce the participants, Representative Director, President and CEO, Kotaro Sawada; and Director and Executive Vice President, Koji Yanagisawa. So we have 2 presenters today. CFO, Yanagisawa will take us through the business results.



Koji Yanagisawa - ZOZO, Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Director



Good afternoon. We are holding this briefing session online, but I will keep my mask on today, just in case. I'm the Director and Executive Vice President, Yanagisawa. And